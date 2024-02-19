New Delhi: As the BTS army along with fans across the globe brought in J Hope’s 30th birthday on February 18, the celebrations continue as his docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET, produced by HYBE, gets a release date as well.

Produced by BTS’s label HYBE, the six-part series will premiere on Prime Video on March 28.

Describing Hope on the Street as profiling J-hope’s origin story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in the 12th year of his professional career. The series chronicles his return to his roots as a dancer and has elements of a travel show. Accompanied by his former dance instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, j-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.

The documentary will also feature songs from j-hope’s wildly anticipated solo album, Hope on the Street Vol.1, which is set to release on March 29. The release is described by j-hope’s label as a six-track “special album.” The new project follows his 2022 solo album, Jack in the Box, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

A long-awaited treat for fans amid j-hope’s ongoing hiatus from performing. The star is currently completing his mandatory 18-month military service in South Korea, which began in April 2023. After completing his basic training in May 2023, j-hope was appointed as an assistant training instructor with Korea’s 36th Infantry Division in Wonju.