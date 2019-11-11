close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' is Movie of 2019

"Avengers: Endgame" also took the award for Action Movie Of The year.

People&#039;s Choice Awards: &#039;Avengers: Endgame&#039; is Movie of 2019

Los Angeles: The Marvel Studios blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" has been named Movie Of 2019 at People's Choice Awards this year.

"Avengers: Endgame" was in contention with "Toy Story 4", "Captain Marvel", "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", "The Lion King", "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", "Us" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

"Avengers: Endgame" also took the award for Action Movie Of The year.

The Netflix sci-fi series "Stranger Things" took home the honour of Show Of 2019 and also Drama Show Of The year, reports deadline.com.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. won the trophy for Male Movie Star while Zendaya was declared Female Movie Star. She also won the awards for Drama TV Star of 2019 award.

"Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse won the Male TV Star award while "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown won Female TV Star of the year.

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland was named Action Movie Star of 2019, while Noah Centineo won Comedy Movie Star of 2019.

Other winners at the gala included "Murder Mystery", which won Comedy Movie, and "After" in the Drama Movie category.

Among television awards, "The Big Bang Theory" won Comedy Show while "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" picked up The Nighttime Talk Show trophy.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was declared Reality Show Of The Year.

"The Voice" coach and musician Gwen Stefani was chosen for the Fashion Icon award this year, while singer P!nk was given the 2019 People's Champion award.

"The Morning Show" star and "Friends" icon Jennifer Aniston was honoured with People's Icon award.

The award ceremony was hosted on Sunday in Santa Monica.

 

 

Tags:
People's Choice AwardsAvengers: Endgame
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' Day 3 Box Office collections: Check report

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Congress to take decision on Maharashtra government formation with Shiv Sena