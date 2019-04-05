हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sterling K Brown

Sterling K Brown to star in sports drama 'Rise'

 "This Is Us" star Sterling K Brown has been tapped for the lead part in sports drama "Rise".

Sterling K Brown to star in sports drama &#039;Rise&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "This Is Us" star Sterling K Brown has been tapped for the lead part in sports drama "Rise".

To be directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan from a screenplay by Randy Brown and Gregory Allen Howard, the film is based on a true story, reported Deadline.

Brown, 43, will essay the role of Coach Willie Davis, a junior high janitor-turned coach who made an impact on the lives of those around them in extraordinary ways.

The project will be produced by Ari Pinchot, Stuart Avi Savitsky, Mike Karz and Bill Bindley. It is expected to start shooting in May in Louisiana with a release date of April 10, 2020. 

Tags:
Sterling K BrownriseThis is UsKevin Rodney
Next
Story

Luka Chuppi collections: Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon starrer continues raking in moolah

Must Watch

PT1M32S

When India hits back at enemy, some people here start crying: PM Modi in Amroha