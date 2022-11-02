10 Can't-Miss Places To Visit In The Philippines iIn 2022

Whether you’re planning on vacationing or moving to the Philippines, it’s always good to be prepared ahead of time so that you can enjoy your trip as much as possible and make sure you see everything on your itinerary. Whether you’re looking for sun-filled beaches or tropical jungles, the Philippines offers something for everyone. From luxury resorts to popular landmarks and museums, here are 10 of the best places to visit in the Philippines in 2022-

Bohol Island

Bohol is a small island with an even smaller population, but it's home to one of the most popular destinations in the country: Panglao Island. The pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear water are perfect for snorkelling, diving and surfing.

Cebu City, Metro Cebu

Cebu is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Philippines. It is home to some of the country's most beautiful beaches, mountains, and islands.

Boracay Island, Aklan

Boracay, located on a powdery white beach, is undoubtedly one of the most popular Philippines holiday destinations. Located 120 kilometres south of Manila, Boracay Island has everything you need for a laid-back vacation: crystal clear water that seems like it goes on forever, pristine beaches with soft white sand, and tropical views. Restaurants are abundant and food can be found around every corner.

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Puerto Princesa City is a popular destination for those who want to explore untouched natural beauty. Hire a kayak and paddle around the Puerto Princesa Underground River, which will make you feel as though you're exploring an alien world.

General Santos City, South Cotabato

Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Vigan City is a must-see destination for culture and history. The old Spanish colonial town is home to over 2,000 ancestral homes that were built during the 17th century.

Manila

The capital city of Manila is a great place to visit, with its vibrant and colourful culture and architecture. It's also a country of contrasts, and Manila offers a perfect snapshot of all that the country has to offer.

Baguio City, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

Baguio City is a city found in the Cordillera Administrative Region of northern Philippines. It's part of an area known as the Summer Capital for its cool climate. In addition, this city has been voted one of Asia's best destinations by both CNN and Forbes Magazine.

Batanes Group of Islands

The Batanes Group of Islands is a must-see destination on the list. This group of nine islands is located in the northernmost part of Luzon Island and can be reached by ferry from Manila. The islands offer some of the best beaches and seascapes, with pristine white sand and crystal clear water so that you can enjoy swimming, snorkelling, or just lazing on the beach all day.

Camarines Sur Province

Camarines Sur is a province rich with history, culture and natural beauty. This province is also home to one of the most famous Philippine festivals, Paraw Regatta Festival.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)