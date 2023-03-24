'12th Pass PM Can’t Run Government': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Narendra Modi - Watch

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that we never had a PM who is just 12th pass in the history of independepent India. The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) National Convener said that "PM Modi can’t run the govt but his ego is at the top."

"Considering the history of independent India, we never had a PM who is just 12th pass. He can’t run the govt but his ego is at the top. I want to appeal to all leaders of BJP that under PM Modi’s leadership the country is being destroyed. Those who want to destroy the nation stay in BJP & those who want to save the nation must leave BJP today," news agency ANI quoted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying in the Delhi assembly.

Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

Earlier today, Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, saying it was "shocking" and that the country was passing through very difficult times.

He referred to the Congress MP's disqualification in a speech in the Delhi Assembly and said the BJP was scared. Later talking to reporters, he said it was "quite a worrisome situation". "It's not just a fight of the Congress or Rahul Gandhi, it's a fight of the entire opposition," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to create a situation wherein there is just one party in the country. This is "dictatorship" and the BJP government is "more dangerous" than the British rulers before Independence, he charged.

He also condemned the disqualification in a tweet.

"The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha is shocking. The country is passing through very difficult times. They have terrorised the entire country. One hundred and thirty crore people will have to unite against this arrogant power," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remark on the "Modi surname".

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it would be effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.