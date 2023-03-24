'12th Pass PM Can’t Run Government': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Narendra Modi - Watch
Launching a blistering attack against PM Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal On Friday said that "PM Modi can’t run the govt but his ego is at the top."
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that we never had a PM who is just 12th pass in the history of independepent India. The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) National Convener said that "PM Modi can’t run the govt but his ego is at the top."
"Considering the history of independent India, we never had a PM who is just 12th pass. He can’t run the govt but his ego is at the top. I want to appeal to all leaders of BJP that under PM Modi’s leadership the country is being destroyed. Those who want to destroy the nation stay in BJP & those who want to save the nation must leave BJP today," news agency ANI quoted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying in the Delhi assembly.
#RahulGandhi की सदस्यता रद्द कर दी.. बहुत डरपोक निकले!
भारत के इतिहास में सबसे भ्रष्ट और कम पढ़ा-लिखा प्रधानमंत्री - उनसे सरकार चलती नहीं है और अहंकार उनका सातवें आसमान पर है।
नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में पूरे देश को तबाह करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/rKAtwpWz3i — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2023
Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification
Earlier today, Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, saying it was "shocking" and that the country was passing through very difficult times.
He referred to the Congress MP's disqualification in a speech in the Delhi Assembly and said the BJP was scared. Later talking to reporters, he said it was "quite a worrisome situation". "It's not just a fight of the Congress or Rahul Gandhi, it's a fight of the entire opposition," he said.
सारे लोगों को साथ आना पड़ेगा।
ये लड़ाई #RahulGandhi की लड़ाई नहीं है।
ये लड़ाई Congress की लड़ाई नहीं है।
ये लड़ाई इस देश को बचाने की लड़ाई है।
एक तानाशाह से
एक कम पढ़े-लिखे व्यक्ति से
एक अहंकारी व्यक्ति से—इस देश को बचाने की लड़ाई है।
—CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/tfjF2x1c9v — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2023
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to create a situation wherein there is just one party in the country. This is "dictatorship" and the BJP government is "more dangerous" than the British rulers before Independence, he charged.
He also condemned the disqualification in a tweet.
"The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha is shocking. The country is passing through very difficult times. They have terrorised the entire country. One hundred and thirty crore people will have to unite against this arrogant power," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
लोक सभा से राहुल गांधी जी का निष्कासन चौंकाने वाला है। देश बहुत कठिन दौर से गुज़र रहा है। पूरे देश को इन्होंने डरा कर रखा हुआ है। 130 करोड़ लोगों को इनकी अहंकारी सत्ता के ख़िलाफ़ एकत्र होना होगा।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2023
Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remark on the "Modi surname".
Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it would be effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.
