2.35 lakh Indian Army, police personnel deployed in West Bengal, 80% restoration work completed

Kolkata: In the wake of the devastation left by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal which left around 80 people dead, the state is working hard to restore its essential services at the earliest. The state has deployed as many as 2.35 lakh police personnel and state officials for their services.

In a press release issued on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her gratitude to the state government employees and policemen who have been working continuously to restore services in cyclone-hit areas.

Several employees of Irrigation, Agriculture, PWD, PHE departments alongwith the state police, Army, NDRF and SDRF have been working to restore power, to bring water supply back, cut fallen trees, to provide relief measures to needy and help to reconstruct infrastructure.

"I congratulate them for restoring 80% of the essential services post Bengal's grimmest disaster ever. Most urban areas have got back important services. Rest will also be revived shortly. All major hospitals, water treatment plants, water supply units, irrigation and drainage pumping, facilities, power sub stations have been made operational. These works will continue till normalcy is restored. Seek cooperation of all in this battle," she said.

The press note also lists the agencies and the number of people on duty.

Deployed for Cyclone Amphan relief work:



1 Power department 15000 people

2 NDRF 30 teams (1200 people)

3 SDRF/DMG 41 teams (800 people)

4 FIRE 35 teams (700 people)

5 CIVIL DEFENCE 400 teams (3000 people)

6 STATE POLICE 1,25,000 (including Homeguards, NVFS, VPVs, CVs)

7 Members of Calcutta Police

8 IRRIGATION 50 Executive Engineers, 150 Assistant Engineers, 300 Junior Engineers (4000 people)

9 PWD 25 Executive Engineers, 75 Assistant Engineers, 150 Junior Engineers (1500 people)

10 PHE 300 teams (4000 people) [500 Tanks 50 Lakh pouches of drinking water @300 ML distributed]

11 AGRICULTURE 5000 people

12 DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION 50,000 people

13 Miscellaneous and other agencies 25000 people

TOTAL: 2,35,200

Meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday met again for the fourth time to review the ongoing coordination efforts and restoration measures in the cyclone Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal.

A sum of Rs 1,000 crores has already been released to the state government after the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministry of Home Affairs will also be sending a Central team soon to assess the damages.