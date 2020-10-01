हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

2 soldiers martyred, 4 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Two soldiers got martyred and four got injured in ceasefire violation done by Pakistani troops at LoC in Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Thursday (October 1).

2 soldiers martyred, 4 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara

Two soldiers got martyred and four got injured in ceasefire violation done by Pakistani troops at LoC in Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Thursday (October 1).

According to sources, Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Nougam sector of Kupwara district on Thursday morning. The injured soldiers were evacuated to Army hospital for advance treatment.

In a statement, Srinagar-based defence PRO Col Kalia said, “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars & other weapons. Two soldiers fatal. Four soldiers injured, being evacuated.Befitting response is being given.” 

The forward area is in strict cordon and searches are also launched to monitor if there is any intruder who under the ceasefire violation could have crossed the LoC.

On Wednesday too, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankot sector of Poonch area of Jammu. An Indian Army jawan was martyred in that ceasefire violation too.

Live TV

It’s the third ceasefire violation done by Pakistan in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan is having only motive behind ceasefire violations to push more and more intruders this side before winter sets," said an Army officer. He added that Indian soldiers are fully prepared to tackle any kind of situation.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirceasefire violationLoC
Next
Story

Hathras gang-rape: Post-mortem report of victim released amid political row
  • 63,12,584Confirmed
  • 98,678Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M2S

Bollywood Breaking 20 - 20: Stars 'Dirty Game' Captured in Mobile!