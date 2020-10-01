2 soldiers martyred, 4 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Two soldiers got martyred and four got injured in ceasefire violation done by Pakistani troops at LoC in Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Thursday (October 1).

According to sources, Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Nougam sector of Kupwara district on Thursday morning. The injured soldiers were evacuated to Army hospital for advance treatment.

In a statement, Srinagar-based defence PRO Col Kalia said, “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars & other weapons. Two soldiers fatal. Four soldiers injured, being evacuated.Befitting response is being given.”

The forward area is in strict cordon and searches are also launched to monitor if there is any intruder who under the ceasefire violation could have crossed the LoC.

On Wednesday too, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankot sector of Poonch area of Jammu. An Indian Army jawan was martyred in that ceasefire violation too.

It’s the third ceasefire violation done by Pakistan in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan is having only motive behind ceasefire violations to push more and more intruders this side before winter sets," said an Army officer. He added that Indian soldiers are fully prepared to tackle any kind of situation.