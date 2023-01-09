topStoriesenglish
KEDARNATH

2 Yogis meditate bare-chested in Kedarnath amid heavy snowfall. Twitter is stunned - Watch video

"This is the power of sadhus and lord Shiva," one of the Twitter users said. 

Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A recent viral video of a Yogi meditating in sub-zero temperatures at 3:00 am, amid heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham, has left everybody amazed. Watching the sage worshipping Lord Shiva with such devotion and faith have left netizens stunned. 

In the viral video, two sages can be seen mediating bare-chested outside the main Kedarnath temple, while the snow falls around them. "This is the power of sadhus and lord Shiva," one of the Twitter users said. 

The video comes at a time when people even in North India have covered themselves up with warm clothes. However, as seen in the video, the two Yogis are meditating even at minus 10 degrees.

