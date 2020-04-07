हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

24 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 325

The breakup of today's cases is; Jodhpur- 9, Jaisalmer- 7, Banswara - 4, Jaipur- 3 and Churu - 1, informed state health department.

IANS photo

Jaipur: At least 24 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday (April 7) taking the total number to coronavirus cases in the state to 325, the state health department informed.

COVID-19 has so far claimed six lives in the state. 

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

