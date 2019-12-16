27-feet high demon, made of plastic bottles set up in Gujarat's Surat

Surat: In order to eliminate single-use plastic in Surat's Mahanagarpalika has taken step to spread awareness by making at 27-feet tall and 13 feet wide plastic demon. The demon was made within a time span of 35 days by using more than 5000 plastic bottles.

A team of six people were involved in preparing the demon which has now become a centre of attraction for people in the city. Sunil Shirdhar, one among the makers involved in making the demon said, '' the message to stop using plastic is successfully being conveyed to people through this giant plastic structure.''

Live TV

Other than this the state government is taking several initiatives like publishing advertisements to curb the use of single-use of plastic in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the states to implement a ban on single-use plastic under 'Swatch Bharat Mission'. A mass movement for making India plastic-free

was started by PM Modi on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have banned single-use plastic products including cutlery, plates, cups and straws to support the movement.