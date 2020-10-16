हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
36th Raising Day

36th Raising Day: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah greet NSG personnel, their families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the valor of NSG personnel and said thanked them for playing a crucial role in India`s security apparatus.

36th Raising Day: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah greet NSG personnel, their families

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished National Security Guard (NSG) personnel and their families on their 36th Raising Day, saying that NSG plays a crucial role in India`s security apparatus.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On their Raising Day, greetings to National Security Guard personnel and their families. NSG plays a crucial role in India`s security apparatus. It has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism." 

 

He said India is proud of NSG`s efforts to keep India safe and secure. The NSG is Federal Contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities.The NSG is a force equipped and trained to deal wth specific situation and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. 

Union Home Mininter Amit Shah also greeted the NSG and said that NSG have always protected the nation with their bravery, courage and dedication. 

"Greetings to National Security Guard on their 36th Raising Day. Their unparalleled capabilities to handle all odds makes them a distinguished force in world," Shah tweeted.

 

"They always protected the nation with their bravery, courage and dedication. India is proud of our elite force," he added.

Established in 1984, NSG is popularly known as the Black Cats -- is an elite striking force in the country -- trained and equipped to handle situations like a terrorist attack, hijacking, and hostage captivity.

