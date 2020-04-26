40-year-old gangraped inside school in Rajasthan during night halt amid lockdown

Jaipur: A 40-year-old woman walking on foot from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur during the nationwide lockdown was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a school where she had decided to spend the night, police said on Sunday (April 26).

The woman said in her police complaint that she decided to walk down to her Jaipur home after she was stuck in Sawai Madhopur for about a month, police said. On Thursday evening, she decided to halt at the school en route as it was getting dark and she was tired.

The three suspects are residents of a nearby village, police said.

DSP Parth Sarma said: "A case was registered against the three after the woman lodged a complaint on Friday. Accused Rishikesh Meena, Lakhan Regar, and Kamal Kharwal were arrested and presented in a court."

The three accused have since been sent in judicial custody.