New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government over the police brutality incident where a journalist and Youtuber along with others were forced to strip semi-nude in a police station.

Taking to Twitter, the leader said that the fourth pillar of democracy, which is the media, is being harassed in the lockup.

Gandhi attached a media story about the incident alongside the caption and wrote, “This is what new India looks like.”

Slamming the humiliating treatment of the journalists, Gandhi further said "Either sits in the lap of the government and sing their praises or go to jail. The government of 'New India' is afraid of the truth.”

The incident in question came to light after Photographs and videos of a group of half-naked men standing at a police station in Madhya Pradesh have surfaced on social media on Thursday wherein a local YouTube journalist could be seen as well.

As per the local journalist, he along with others were arrested while they had gone to the police station to enquire about Neeraj Kunder -- a theatre artiste arrested for allegedly using abusive language against a BJP legislator and his son.

About the incident, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Manoj Shrivastava said that some people were creating a ruckus outside the police station in support of an accused arrested under the IT Act.

Meanwhile, the Station in charge of Kotwali Sidhi and the sub-inspector have been suspended a day after the visuals went viral triggering a political controversy.

