5 Indian Sailors On Israeli-Linked Ship Seized By Iran Set Free After Diplomatic Intervention

Five Indian sailors who were detained by Tehran on a vessel connected to Israel were freed on Thursday and have left Iran, according to the Indian embassy there, marking a significant diplomatic achievement.

The Indian Embassy expressed gratitude to the Iranian authorities for their close cooperation with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas when disclosing the specifics of their release. "5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, saying, "We appreciate the Iranian authorities' close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas."

Iran seized the Israel-linked cargo ship on April 13, which was carrying 17 Indian nationals. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the container ship near the Strait of Hormuz, and MSC Aries was last seen sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off Dubai's coast on April 12.

Earlier, Ann Tessa Joseph of Thrissur, Kerala, one of the 17 Indian crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' seized by Iran on April 13, returned safely to her homeland on April 18.

The Ministry of External Affairs also stated that one of the 17 Indian crew members has safely returned to India, and the others are safe, adding that they will be released once their contractual obligations are met.

"One girl who was present has returned. We requested consular access for these 16 people, which we received, and our officers met with them. Their health is good, and there are no problems aboard the ship. There are a few technicalities and contractual obligations to consider when returning them. Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, said in a weekly press briefing on April 25 that once they are done, their return will be decided.

Iraj Elahi, the Iranian Ambassador to India, has also stated that the Indian crew members of MSC Aries are not detained and are free to leave. Following the seizure of the container vessel, EAM Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart about the release of 17 crew members.