5 Must-Read Books Of 2024 - 2025

Books have an unmatched ability to inspire, entertain, and broaden our horizons, and every year brings new gems to the literary world. As we step into 2024 and look ahead to 2025, the publishing world has gifted us a wealth of compelling stories, insightful non-fiction, and groundbreaking ideas.

From tales of resilience to cutting-edge explorations of modern issues, these books have already captured readers' hearts and minds. In this article, we’ll dive into the top five must-read books of 2024-2025 - each a masterpiece in its own right, offering something unique for every reader to cherish and enjoy.

1. Hidden Agendas

Mumbai, India — In an era where the Indian film industry has been searching for high-quality, original Indian narratives, celebrated authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma have stepped in with a bold solution. Introducing True Vision Stories, a six-volume anthology series uniquely crafted to be “shoot-ready,” each volume offers authentic, cinematic stories that capture Indian life, culture, and true events. With each story visualized to evoke a film-like experience on the page, the series promises a fresh, Indigenous content pipeline for Indian cinema.

Both Ajit Menon ranked among India’s top 10 inspiring writers, and Anil Verma, a renowned lyricist and storyteller, bring a wealth of experience and creative vision to this venture. Their commitment to India’s cinematic landscape is clear: with each volume focusing on a distinct genre, the series will release one volume per year, ensuring a steady stream of new, adaptable screenplays for the industry. The first release, Hidden Agendas, delves into the thriller genre with four gripping stories inspired by real-life events. Menon and Verma envision True Vision Stories as a cultural resource, set to provide the film industry with 24 unique storylines over six years. "These stories are crafted not only to be engaging reads but to offer visual storytelling that brings every page to life. Readers, and especially filmmakers, will feel like they're watching a movie unfold," says Ajit Menon. Anil Verma adds, "We aim to create high-quality, film-ready content that speaks to Indian audiences and reflects the realities and vibrancy of our culture."

The Indian film industry, with True Vision Stories, now has a powerful ally in its journey toward world-class, homegrown storytelling.

Check out the book: Hidden Agendas: A True Vision Novel | Inspired by Real-Life Incidents of Crime and Murder https://amzn.in/d/0EI9Rz3

2. Beethoven’s Last Symphony

Oblivious to the impending coronavirus pandemic, it is business as usual for the inhabitants of the Malay peninsula amidst the hustle and bustle of Chinese New Year preparations. On hearing about her aunt’s sickness, Zoey is confronted with the absurdity of human finitude, and she spirals into angst. Respite appears in the form of an incomplete though long-neglected manuscript presumably authored by her great-grandfather. Intrigued by its existential theme and keen on exploring the human condition, angst-ridden Zoey plunges into a journey of love, loss and resilience dating back to the Neolithic Era. Zoey’s poignant quest for meaning culminates with a soul-stirring epiphany and an astounding discovery about her family’s past. Read this book by Sudanand.

Check out the book: Beethoven’s Last Symphony https://amzn.in/d/gbYkHCt

3. Lucky's Life Book

'Lucky's Life Book' by Lucky is a profound exploration of life's trials and triumphs. Like relentless waves crashing against rocks, life's experiences shape us, eroding some parts while moulding others. Each challenge leaves its mark, robbing us of certain comforts but gifting us wisdom and transformation in return. The book emphasizes embracing life’s lessons with resilience and faith, staying open to miracles and God’s mysterious ways. Lucky shares how enduring pain and facing challenges head-on can provide a mental edge, empowering us to overcome adversity. The narrative is a testament to human strength and the power of hope. As long as we breathe, we have the chance to rewrite our stories, transform our circumstances, and recreate our lives. Lucky's Life Book inspires readers to see every struggle as an opportunity for growth, reminding us that miracles happen when we persevere with courage and an open heart.

Check out the book: https://amzn.in/d/iz50YbR

4. I Wish Someone Told Me This Before My First Job

'I Wish Someone Told Me This Before My First Job' by Sushant Rajput is a comprehensive guidebook for navigating the corporate world, focusing on essential professional skills often overlooked in traditional education. Drawing on real-life examples and anecdotes, it equips management students and beginners across industries with the tools to succeed in interviews, presentations, and throughout their careers. From mastering communication and leadership to building resilience and networking effectively, this book serves as a practical roadmap for thriving in the corporate environment. It's a must-read for anyone seeking to bolster their skill set beyond their academic qualifications.

5. Butterflies In My Mind

'Butterflies In My Mind' is a radiant tapestry of poetry, gracefully unravelling the intricate dance of emotions and mental health. With ethereal elegance, these poems capture the fleeting beauty of joy and the profound depths of sorrow, illuminating the complex contours of the human spirit. Each verse is a meditation on love, loss, healing, and hope, offering a sanctuary of solace for those navigating their inner landscapes. The delicate flutter of a butterfly's wings - a metaphor for the fragile yet potent nature of our thoughts - echoes throughout, embodying a dance of vulnerability and strength. In this exquisite haven of reflection, Butterflies In My Mind murmurs the timeless truths of our shared humanity, casting light on the path to inner peace and profound understanding. It is a refuge where the soul finds solace in the gentle cadence of poetry, and the mind can embrace the quiet power of resilience.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)