BSF

53 BSF personnel test positive for coronavirus in past 24 hours, total 354 active cases

At least 53 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi: At least 53 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the information shared by the BSF, a total of 1,018 coronavirus cases have been reported so far amongst its personnel. 

This includes 345 active cases and 659 recoveries, the BSF said in a statement. While four BSF personnel have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection.

India`s COVID-19 count now stands at 5,66,840, with 18,522 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

