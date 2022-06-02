Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is an accused in a money-laundering case, to visit Dubai for medical treatment despite Enforcement Directorate’s resistance, ANI reported. ED was not ready to allow Banerjee and his wife, Rujira Banerjee, who is also an accused in the case to leave the country. After that, Banerjee approached the High Court. Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday approached the Calcutta High Court alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has denied him permission to go abroad for treatment.

In his appeal, the Lok Sabha from Diamond Harbour has stated that he had requested the central agency to spare him from questioning for some time as he would have to go abroad for his ophthalmological treatment. However, the ED officials have raised objections to his proposal.

It is learnt that in his letter to the ED, Abhishek Banerjee wanted to be spared from June 3 to 10.

Incidentally, the Trinamool leader recently made headlines after he described a couple of judges as biased and operating at the behest of some forces. "I feel bad to say that a couple of members of the judiciary are acting at the behest of others and as agents. They are ordering for CBI verdicts in petty cases. They are putting a stay in murder cases. This is unthinkable," Banerjee said at a public rally in Haldia on May 28.

On May 30, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar informed that he has instructed the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi to initiate action Banerjee over his anti-judiciary comments.

This ED case stems from a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore-rupee coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

In September last year, Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was grilled for the first time and his statement was recorded under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies)