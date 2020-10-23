Abrogation of Article 370 unacceptable, will fight against it: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said "illegal and unconstitutional" disempowerment was perpetrated on the people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370, asserting that the changes were unacceptable and would be fought against in unison.

The announcement was made after a meeting of senior leaders of the party chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti - the first such meeting after her release from over 14 months-long detention.

"The party president chaired the meeting of the party's top leadership here to discuss and deliberate upon the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir," a PDP spokesperson said.

"The leadership unanimously endorsed the stance taken by the party president on the issue of August 5 events as well as her commitment to a united response to these events," the spokesperson said.