Act on perpetrators of Mumbai, Pathankot terror attack: India, US tell Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India and United States have asked Pakistan to act on the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks and make sure its soil is not used by terror groups.

The joint statement released after the third US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue said, "Two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks" and to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot."

More than 170 people died in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based United-listed terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba.

During the talks, US reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism. The talks were led by Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs of India Mahaveer Singhvi and US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales.

During the talks, both sides denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms and emphasized the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks including Al Qaeda-, ISIS/Daesh and Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The focus of the two sides was also on procedures for pursuing sanctions and designations against terrorist groups and individuals.

US played a key role in listing of Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 Committee in the aftermath of Pulwama attack of 2019.