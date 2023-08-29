After Muzaffarnagar, Woman Teacher Booked In Delhi For Communal Slurs In Class

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a teacher who allegedly used offensive words against the Muslim community in front of her students in a school in Gandhi Nagar, east Delhi. Speaking to news agency ANI, parent Kausar, who is a parent of two students studying in the school, said that the teacher insulted the Kaaba -- the holy building in Mecca -- and the Quran, the holy book of Islam.

"Two of my children study here - one in std 7 and the other in std 4. If the teacher goes unpunished, other teachers will get emboldened and they will speak things like "hamare deen ke nahi hain." They should be told to just teach and not speak on things about which they have no knowledge...There is no use of a teacher who creates differences among students. We demand that the teacher be removed from the school, she should not teach in any school because she will do the same wherever she goes,'' ANI quoted Kausar as saying.

#WATCH | Parents of a government school in Delhi accuse a woman teacher of "using religious words" before students.



DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena told ANI that they have taken cognisance of the matter and are counselling the students involved with the help of a Juvenile Welfare Officer and counsellors. He said that legal action will be taken based on the facts and appropriate sections will be applied. He said that it was a government school and there were 2-3 students who needed counselling.

Anil Kumar Bajpai, the MLA of Gandhi Nagar, condemned the incident and said that a teacher's duty is to provide good education to children. He said that it was wrong for a teacher to make derogatory remarks against any religion or sacred place. He said that such people should be arrested.

This incident comes after another case of a teacher in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who was seen in a viral video asking the students to slap their classmate who belonged to a minority community.

The incident happened on August 24 at Neha Public School, located at Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station. The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked for the offence but she tried to downplay it as a "minor issue".