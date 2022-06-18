Agneepath protests: Coaching centres behind violence! Patna police said THIS

Patna: As the ongoing nationwide protests against the recently launched Agnipath Recruitment Scheme continue to grow violent, especially in Bihar, it has been found that the coaching centres in the state might have a role to play in creating chaos and arson. According to IANS, Chandrashekhar Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna said, "We have arrested 86 youths related to violence in Danapur railway station and Didarganj toll plaza. The operators of 7 coaching institutes are also on the radar of the district administration. We have put security forces on high alert. If necessary, we will not hesitate to stop internet services in Patna.”

Provocation happened via WhatsApp

Speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh said that WhatsApp messages provocative in nature were found in the phones of the arrested people.

"We are on complete alert. The people are being identified through video footage. We have found out about the role of 7-8 coaching centres through WhatsApp messages from those arrested. These messages were of provocative nature," he said.

FIR against 170 in Bihar

Singh said an FIR was filed against 170 people, out of whom 46 were arrested for vandalism at Danapur railway station. The Patna DM said security forces have been deployed at various places spots in Patna. However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the situation is getting normal again and appealed to the protestors to maintain peace.

"Situation is getting normal again. Vandalism & arson incidents are unfortunate. The Centre has made a good scheme for youth, it`ll provide them many benefits. We appeal to the people of Bihar to maintain peace," Prasad said.

Bihar Bandh

Meanwhile, students’ organisations in Bihar, led by the All India Students` Association, have called a 24-hour Bihar bandh today demanding an immediate rollback of the new recruitment scheme in the military launched this week by the government.

RJD has lent its support to the bandh call and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manji whose Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) is an ally of the BJP said that while his party did not support the violence it would support the Bihar bandh call in the interest of the youth.

Protesters, earlier, allegedly attacked the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Apart from Bihar, railway traffic was also blocked and train coaches were set ablaze in several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana.Train services were affected with the Railways cancelling over 200 trains so far.

(With inputs from agencies)