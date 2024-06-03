AI Exit Polls: INDIA Alliance Likely To Gain In Maharashtra, Tie In Bihar

New Delhi: A day before a Lok Sabha election result, Zee News AI exit polls predicted results for the 2024 general election. According to AI exit polls, the BJP-led NDA is expected to get 305-315 seats while the INDIA alliance is expected to win 180-195 seats. The others may get a maximum of 52 seats. As per the AI Exit polls prediction, NDA is going to form a government with a majority. But there are states like Maharashtra and Bihar where the INDIA alliance is likely to gain the votes can be a trouble for the BJP.

50-50 In Bihar

According to the Zee News AI exit poll, there is a 50-50 contest between the NDA and INDIA alliance in Bihar. Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, NDA are likely to set 15 to 25 seats while INDIA alliance are also expected to secure 15 to 25 seats.

In the 2019 elections, the NDA won 39 seats out of a total of 40 seats while Congress secured one seat in Bihar.

Good News For INDIA Alliance In Maharastra

According to the AI exit poll, the INDIA alliance seems to be gaining seats in Maharastra. NDA is expected to win 26-34 seats that can go to NDA's account, while the INDIA alliance may win 15 to 21 seats out of 48 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured 41 seats out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress-led UPA won 5 seats. AIMIM had won one seat and an independent candidate had won one seat.