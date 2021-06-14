AIIMS Delhi to begin clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine on 6-12 age group from Tuesday

New Delhi: In a move to test the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines on children, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will begin clinical trials for the 6-12 age group from Tuesday (June 15, 2021), ANI reported.

The clinical trials will try to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jabs in children.

AIIMS Delhi also informed that the clinical trial for a single dose of Covaxin for the 12-18 age group has been completed.

The screening of children for a trial of Covaxin among those aged between 2 and 18 had started at the AIIMS Delhi on June 7.

This is to be noted that the trial on children has already started at AIIMS Patna.

In the trial, the vaccine will be reportedly given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 and day 28.

Earlier in May, Covaxin was recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two to 18 years.

The trial is scheduled to take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

Covaxin is currently being used on adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. So far, a total of 25,48,49,301 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered across India.

(With inputs from agencies)



