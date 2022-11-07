AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Apply for 92 Faculty Posts at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in- Check dates, eligibility and other details here

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur has published a notification for 92 Faculty Posts in the Employment News (05 to 11 November 2022). Professors make up 28 of the 92 faculty positions, Additional Professors make up 21, Associate Professors make up 18, and Assistant Professors make up 25. Candidates who are interested and qualified should submit their applications by December 19, 2022, at the latest. Candidates should have specified educational requirements, including Post Graduate Qualification/MD/MS as mentioned in the notification, along with additional eligibility/experience, in order to apply for the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Closing Date for Submission of Application:19 December 2022

First Cut Off Date: 19 December 2022

AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Vacancy details

Professor-28

Additional Professor-21

Associate Professor-18

Assistant Professor- 25

AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post of Professor/Additional Professor should not exceed 58 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the application form.

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor should not exceed 50 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the application form.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Salary Details

Professor- Rs 2,20,000 per month

Additional Professor- Rs 2,00,000 per month

Associate Professor- Rs 1,88,000 per month

Assistant Professor- Rs 1,42, 506 per month

AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply