AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Apply for 92 Faculty Posts at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in- Check dates, eligibility and other details here
AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are interested and qualified should submit their applications by December 19, 2022, at the latest, detail below.
AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur has published a notification for 92 Faculty Posts in the Employment News (05 to 11 November 2022). Professors make up 28 of the 92 faculty positions, Additional Professors make up 21, Associate Professors make up 18, and Assistant Professors make up 25. Candidates who are interested and qualified should submit their applications by December 19, 2022, at the latest. Candidates should have specified educational requirements, including Post Graduate Qualification/MD/MS as mentioned in the notification, along with additional eligibility/experience, in order to apply for the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification.
AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Closing Date for Submission of Application:19 December 2022
- First Cut Off Date: 19 December 2022
AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Vacancy details
- Professor-28
- Additional Professor-21
- Associate Professor-18
- Assistant Professor- 25
AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022; download the official notice here
AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates applying for the post of Professor/Additional Professor should not exceed 58 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the application form.
- Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor should not exceed 50 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the application form.
AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Salary Details
- Professor- Rs 2,20,000 per month
- Additional Professor- Rs 2,00,000 per month
- Associate Professor- Rs 1,88,000 per month
- Assistant Professor- Rs 1,42, 506 per month
AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Go to official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur - https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/
- Go to the Current Notices Section available on the home page.
- lick on the link "Rolling Notification for the recruitment of Group 'A' Faculty Posts on Direct recruitment / Deputation/ Contractual basis" given on the homepage
- A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.
- Download and save the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for your future reference.
