AILET 2023 provisional answer key RELEASED at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Direct link here
AILET 2023: AILET 2023 provisional answer key has been released on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, scroll down for more details.
AILET 2023: The National Law University, NLU Delhi has released the provisional answer key for AILET 2023 exam on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The answer key for the AILET exam, which was held on December 12, 2022, has been revealed. Following these steps, registered candidates who took the exam can check and get their answer key. Because the released answer key is tentative, candidates have been given opportunity to object to it. Candidates can compute and estimate their scores using the AILET answer key. Candidates would have to pay a cost of Rs 500 per objection raised against the provisional key. The deadline for filing objections is December 14. The final answer key will be prepared after considering their objections.
AILET 2023: Important Dates
- Registered candidates were allowed to make edits in their applications from November 16 to 20
- AILET admit card was released on November 25
- AILET 2023 Exam was conducted on December 11
- Provisional answer key has been released on December 12
- The deadline to raise objections will end on December 14
- Final answer key and result release date has not been announced yet
AILET Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download
- Registered candidates should visit nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- On the homepage, candidates should click on the AILET 2023 answer key link.
- The answer key will get displayed on the screen
- Go through the answer key and download the same
- Use AILET answer key for marks calculation
AILET 2023; B.A L.L.B (Hons) direct link to check here
Master Question Booklet For LL.M provisional Master Answer Key For LL.M; direct link here
Master Question Booklet For Ph.DProvisional Master Answer Key For Ph.D; direct link here
AILET is a national-level exam for admission to the National Law University, Delhi's five-year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes. Candidates can visit the official website for further information.
