A major accident has been reported from Barmer, Rajasthan. According to reports, a MiG aircraft crashed here late on Monday evening. The accident occurred near the Uttarlai Airbase in Bandra, Barmer. Fortunately, the pilot was ejected from the aircraft before the crash. There are no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident. Upon receiving information about the fighter plane crash, the local police rushed to the scene. A probe has been ordered by IAF after the incident.

In a post on the X platform(formerly Twitter), IAF states, "During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered."

Further details are awaited.