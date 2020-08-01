Air Marshal VR Chaudhari assumes command of Indian Air Force's Western Air Command

New Delhi: Air Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday (August 1, 2020) assumed command of the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Western Air Command.

The Air Marshal took over command from Air Marshal B Suresh.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into Fighter Stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982, as a Fighter Pilot.

In a career spanning nearly 38 years, the Air Officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF.

He has a flying experience of more than 3800 hours that includes operational flying on fighter aircraft like MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments.

He was Commanding Officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline Fighter Base.

As an Air Vice Marshal, he held the coveted appointments of Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers) at Air HQ Vayu Bhawan.

He has also held the appointment of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ Vayu Bhawan as an Air Marshal.

Prior to his current appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer of the Eastern Air Command.

The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was also awarded Vayu Sena Medal in January 2004 and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in January 2015.