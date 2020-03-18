Allahabad High Court closes for 3 days amid COVID-19 scare

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) issued an order to close the high court for three days amid the coronavirus threat. Allahabad High Court and Lucknow Bench will be closed from March 19 till March 21.

The trial will not be heard in the High Court on these days.

According to the information given by the registrar protocol of Allahabad HC Ashish Srivastava, it has been closed for cleanliness and sanitization among the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The high court will work on April 4, June 1 and June 2 to compensate for the closure dates.

The High court order also read, "On March 23 and March 24, 2020, only fresh cases will be taken up. During the period of March 23-March 25, 2020, urgent matters shall be listed in the additional cause list under the directions of the concerned courts."

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 16 coronavirus cases until Wednesday evening.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has touched 151, while three people have lost their lives due to the virus in the country.

The government has taken various steps to place the country in a near-total lockdown with states across the country shutting down schools, colleges, temples, parks, gyms and public gatherings.

The total number of cases globally has reached 2,03,612.

The number of fatalities around the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 8,012 by Wednesday evening with China having the highest number of fatalities at 3,237, followed by Italy with 2,503 deaths.