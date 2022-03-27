हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Amit Shah inaugurates development projects in Chandigarh, calls it one of most developed cities

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Punjab’s Chandigarh and said that the new project will make the city even more developed, reported ANI.

Calling Chandigarh one of the most developed cities in the country, Shah said, “Chandigarh is one of the most developed cities in the country. With the inauguration of this Integrated Command and Control Centre in the UT, citizens' services, security, traffic discipline etc. can be monitored from one place.”

Governor Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit were also present at the occasion.

Apart from this, Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

Under the ICCC project, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city to keep a check on traffic violations.

The ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

