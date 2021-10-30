हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah to arrive in Uttarakhand today, kick-start BJP’s poll campaign

Amit Shah will launch `Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana` at Bannu school in Dehradun. 

Amit Shah to arrive in Uttarakhand today, kick-start BJP’s poll campaign
File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state today (October 30). 

At 11.20 AM today, Shah will launch `Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana` in Dehradun. After this event, he will address the Shantikunj Golden Jubilee Year lecture series in Haridwar at 4 PM today.

On October 28, Uttarakhand minister Dhansingh Rawat informed about Shah`s visit to the state. Addressing a press conference, Rawat had said, "On October 30, Amit Shah will launch the state government`s ambitious `Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana` at Bannu School in Dehradun."

"Instructions have been given to the officials of the district administration, police and cooperative departments regarding the preparations for the programs of the Home Minister,” Rawat said.

Rawat had added, "The objective of `Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana` is to eliminate the burden of more than three lakh rural women of the state living in mountainous regions. Under this scheme, packaged silage (safe green fodder) and complete mixed animal feed are to be provided at their homes."

State minister further had said that in the first phase, the Chief Minister Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana would be implemented in four hilly districts of Pauri, Rudraprayag, Almora and Champawat, after which the scheme would be started in other districts also. Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022. In the 2017 elections, BJP secured 57 assembly seats, Congress won 11 seats and the rest of the seats were won by others. 

