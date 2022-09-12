NewsIndia
Amit Shah's MUFFLER costs Rs 80,000: Ashok Gehlot on BJP's ‘T-shirt’ barb at Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the ruling BJP is worried because Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is getting an "extraordinary response" from people.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP and Congress continue to spar over Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • Rajasthan CM has said that Amit Shah's muffler costs around Rs 80000
  • Gehlot claimed that BJP is rattled by people's huge response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jaipur: BJP and Congress continue to spar over Bharat Jodo Yatra and now Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed the saffron party for targeting the Rahul Gandhi and doing politics over his T-shirt. Attacking the BJP, Gehlot on Monday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said the ruling BJP is worried because the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is getting an "extraordinary response" from people.

"What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They are talking about Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt while they themselves wear sunglasses of Rs 2.5 lakh and muffler of Rs 80,000. The price of the muffler which the Home Minister wears is Rs 80,000," Gehlot told reporters in Churu.

 

 

"They (BJP) are doing politics on T-shirts," Gehlot added. The Rajasthan Congress veteran said the public response to the yatra was extraordinary and the BJP leaders were perturbed. "Prime minister, home minister and other leaders are leaving their work and attacking Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The war of words began after the BJP on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that he was wearing a T-shirt costing over Rs 41,000 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last week.

CongressBJPBharat Jodo YatraAmit ShahAshok GehlotAmit Shah mufflerRahul Gandhi

