Andhra Pradesh Board exams to be held as per schedule, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says this

New Delhi: After announcing that Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will be held as per schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy directed officers to ensure safety of all students while conducting these exams.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, CM Reddy asked the authorities to conduct the board examinations by following all protocols.

“Ensure that the students do not suffer any loss and conduct the examinations. Follow all COVID protocols while conducting the exams,” a press release quoted the CM as saying. He further asked the officials to adhere to COVID-19 protocols strictly.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the opposition had clamoured for cancelling or postponing the state board examinations. However, the Reddy-led AP government on April 23 declared that the class 10 and 12 board examinations would be held as per schedule. The degree and engineering examinations too would be conducted, the government had added.

All the Opposition parties - TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Congress - have been demanding the government to either cancel or postpone the year-end examinations, particularly for classes X and intermediate, in view of the massive surge in coronavirus cases.

(With PTI inputs)

