हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to repeal the controversial 'three capitals law'

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday said it will withdraw the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act,

Andhra Pradesh to repeal the controversial &#039;three capitals law&#039;
File Photo (ANI)

Amaravati: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday said it was withdrawing the controversial Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, passed last year, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

Advocate General S Subramaniam informed the High Court that the government has decided to withdraw the law.

He said the Chief Minister would make a statement on this in the state Assembly.

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice P K Mishra asked the AG to file a detailed affidavit.

The state Cabinet conducted an emergency meeting and cleared the Repeal Bill to be introduced in the Legislature, government sources said.

The decision on the matter comes in the wake of farmers' opposition to the government move as the ryots who had parted with their fertile agricultural lands for the development of the state's new capital city, had been up in arms against the ruling YSRC' s move.

Incidentally, Reddy had in June met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought special category status to the state, besides nod for the three state bills among others.

The government had earlier hinted AP could have three capitals-- Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital in Amaravati and Judiciary Capital in Kurnool

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra PradeshThree Capitals lawDecentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions ActYS Jagan Mohan ReddyAmravati protest
Next
Story

Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal promises to give Rs 1000 per month to every 18+ woman if AAP forms govt in Punjab

Must Watch

PT58S

It's raining 'Money' on the Highway!