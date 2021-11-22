Andhra Pradesh to repeal the controversial 'three capitals law'

Amaravati: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday said it was withdrawing the controversial Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, passed last year, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

Advocate General S Subramaniam informed the High Court that the government has decided to withdraw the law.

He said the Chief Minister would make a statement on this in the state Assembly.

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice P K Mishra asked the AG to file a detailed affidavit.

The state Cabinet conducted an emergency meeting and cleared the Repeal Bill to be introduced in the Legislature, government sources said.

The decision on the matter comes in the wake of farmers' opposition to the government move as the ryots who had parted with their fertile agricultural lands for the development of the state's new capital city, had been up in arms against the ruling YSRC' s move.

Incidentally, Reddy had in June met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought special category status to the state, besides nod for the three state bills among others.

The government had earlier hinted AP could have three capitals-- Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital in Amaravati and Judiciary Capital in Kurnool

Live TV