Andhra, Telangana Rain: 10 Dead, 140 Trains Cancelled, 26 NDRF Teams In Action | Top Updates

Amid relentless rainfall, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are grappling with flood-like conditions. The torrential downpour on Sunday triggered widespread flooding and waterlogging, severely disrupting road and rail traffic. The heavy rain claimed at least 10 lives in the two states on Sunday. In response to the forecast of continued heavy rain, all educational institutions in Hyderabad will be closed on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had a phone conversation with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, assuring him of all possible assistance from the Centre. Modi also inquired about the ongoing flood situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials concerned to be alert. Reddy also reviewed the situation in the rain-affected areas on Sunday, spoke to ministers and enquired about the relief operations in the submerged regions.

Relief Operations Underway

Officials announced on Monday that 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed to assist with flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, 12 teams are already on the ground, with an additional 14 teams being dispatched. Of these, eight teams are being airlifted from various locations across the country. The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatable boats, pole and tree cutters, and basic medical aid supplies.

Nearly 6,000 passengers at Rayanapadu, Kondapalli, Tenali, Vijayawada, Nidubrolu, and Bapatla railway stations were given breakfast and drinking water, reported PTI. The Chennai-bound Tamil Nadu Express was stopped at Rayanapadu, where passengers received packed meals and lunch arrangements.

In response to the disruptions, the railways established emergency control rooms and helplines, and arranged alternative travel options by deploying 84 buses from Rayanapadu to Vijayawada and from Kondapalli to Vijayawada.

Trains Cancelled, Diverted

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone, based in Secunderabad and encompassing the Vijayawada Division, cancelled 140 trains and diverted 97 others on Sunday, according to PTI.

According to the South Central Railway’s (SCR) announcement, 21 trains were cancelled, including the Chennai Central to Chhapra (12669), Chhapra to Chennai Central (12670), Chennai Central to New Delhi (12615), and New Delhi to Chennai Central (12616). Additionally, trains such as the Tirupati to Secunderabad (12763), SMVT Bengaluru to Patliputra (22352), Mannargudi to Bhagat Ki Kothi (22674), Vishakhapatnam to New Delhi (20805), and six others were diverted. Due to heavy water flow at Rayanapadu, two more trains, SMVB Bengaluru to Danapur and Danapur to SMVB Bengaluru, were also redirected, according to the SCR bulletin.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)