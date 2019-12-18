हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Citizenship Amendment Act

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests causing massive trouble for common people in West Bengal

Talking to Zee News, some people in Kolkata said though the Centre has passed the Bill through a democratic process, different political parties in the West Bengal, including ruling Trinamool Congress, are protesting against the CAA and creating hardship for common people by blocking roads.

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests causing massive trouble for common people in West Bengal

Amid the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts of West Bengal, including capital Kolkata, the common people in Kolkata are facing a lot of trouble due to traffic jams in different parts of the city.

Talking to Zee News, some people in Kolkata said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and it has now become an Act after the consent of President Ram Nath Kovind. Despite the fact that the Centre has passed the Bill through a democratic process, different political parties in the West Bengal, including ruling Trinamool Congress, are protesting against the CAA and creating hardship for common people by blocking roads. Some protesters are also destroying public properties and blocking the national highways.

The common people of West Bengal are urging the protesters to hold discussions over the matter either in parliament or approach the Supreme Court but not create trouble for them by blocking the roads and streets. 

It is to be noted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued her protests against the CAA for the third consecutive day on Wednesday and targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah who tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament and ensured its passage in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“You (Amit Shah) are the Home Minister of the country, and not just a BJP leader. Please maintain peace in the country. You have not done ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ but ‘sabke saath sarvanash’ (disaster). Withdraw CAA & NRC, or else I will see how you implement it here,” the Bengal Chief Minister said.

