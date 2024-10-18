'Anti-Hindu DNA': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Silence On Bahraich Incident

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his silence on the Bahraich incident, suggesting that the SP leader refrained from commenting on the matter to protect Muslim votes and claiming that his stance reflected his "anti-Hindu" DNA.

Giriraj Singh claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's DNA is (Hindu Virodhi) "anti-Hindu" since his late father and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had also ordered police firing at Karsevaks in 1990.

"Akhilesh Yadav did not utter a single word on Bahraich incident, just for the sake of votes. His DNA is anti-Hindu. His father Mulayam Singh Yadav also ordered firing at Karsevaks," said Giriraj Singh.

The Union Minister also took a shot at the other INDIA bloc leaders and said, "Tejashwi Yadav will not utter a word on Bahraich. Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav or Akhilesh Yadav will not speak on Bengal. This is all for the Muslim votes."

Giriraj Singh also spoke to ANI on the Bahraich encounter and said, "Such criminals deserve such punishment only. Let Akhilesh Yadav garland them."

After former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took out RJD's Samvad Yatra, Union Minister Giriraj Singh is flagging off the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra on Friday.

Ahead of his 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra', Union Minister Giriraj Singh paid obeisance and offered prayers at the Vriddheshwar Nath Temple here in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

On the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "I was born as a Hindu and I will die as a Hindu. My goal is to unite Hindus before I die."

Meanwhile, security was enhanced here outside the district hospital on Friday after two accused in the Bahraich violence case were admitted to the hospital after being injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On October 17, two accused, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to flee to Nepal, the police said.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that five accused in the matter have also been arrested. "A total of five people who are the main accused in the case have been arrested. A short exchange of fire took place in which two people were injured. The injured are Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. There is no death and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Amitabh Yash said.

ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Ramgopal Mishra was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.