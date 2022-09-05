AP ECET 2022: APSCHE Counselling Schedule RELEASED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Registration from September 6- Check schedule and other details here
AP ECET 2022: APSCHE has released the AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule at the official website, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
AP ECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Registration for the AP ECET 2022 counselling will start on September 6. Candidates who have been narrowed down based on the AP ECET 2022 result are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure. To be qualified to participate in the AP ECET Counseling 2022, students must receive a minimum of 25% of their total marks.
AP ECET Counselling 2022: Important Dates
|Events
|AP ECET counselling dates
|AP ECET 2022 counselling registration and fee payment
|September 6 to 9, 2022
|Verification of documents uploaded
|September 8 to 11, 2022
|Exercising the web-options by eligible candidates
|September 10 to 12, 2022
|Change of options
|September 13, 2022
|AP ECET seat allotment result date
|September 16, 2022
|Reporting at allotted institute
|September 16 to 20, 2022
AP ECET 2022; download the official notice here
Candidates must complete their AP ECET registration before September 9 in order to participate in the counselling process.
Live Tv
More Stories