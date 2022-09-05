AP ECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Registration for the AP ECET 2022 counselling will start on September 6. Candidates who have been narrowed down based on the AP ECET 2022 result are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure. To be qualified to participate in the AP ECET Counseling 2022, students must receive a minimum of 25% of their total marks.

AP ECET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events AP ECET counselling dates AP ECET 2022 counselling registration and fee payment September 6 to 9, 2022 Verification of documents uploaded September 8 to 11, 2022 Exercising the web-options by eligible candidates September 10 to 12, 2022 Change of options September 13, 2022 AP ECET seat allotment result date September 16, 2022 Reporting at allotted institute September 16 to 20, 2022

Candidates must complete their AP ECET registration before September 9 in order to participate in the counselling process.