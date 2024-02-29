Srinagar: Kashmir is on its way to becoming an international destination for winter sports, as the Indian Army is encouraging the locals to participate in various activities in the snow-covered regions. Apart from the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, which is known for its slopes and powder snow, the army is also promoting winter sports in areas close to the Line of Control. One such area is the Gurez valley in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, where the army has started ski training for the youth.

The Gurez valley remains isolated for months from the rest of Kashmir and the country due to heavy snowfall. But this has not deterred the enthusiasm of the locals, who have welcomed the initiative of the Indian Army and the Sports Council to organize winter sports events in the region. The army conducted a ski training workshop for the young people, where they explored the slopes of Gurez and learned the basic skills of skiing.

The youth of Gurez were very grateful and happy to the Indian Army for arranging such events. They said that these events not only trained them, but also helped in promoting the region as a tourist attraction. They hoped that more and more people would visit the area and enjoy the natural beauty and the winter sports.

Ajaz, a young skier from Gurez, said, “We are very thankful to the Indian Army and Youth Sports for organizing such an important ski course in the Gurez Valley. We learned the basic skills. The way ski and winter sports activities are done in Gulmarg, we should have the same in Gurez as well. We will learn these sports and represent our country.”

The Indian Army also organized a snow cricket tournament in Gurez, which attracted many cricket lovers. They were delighted that they could play cricket in the snow, despite the freezing temperatures. The snow cricket tournament has become an annual event in Gurez, ever since it became popular two years ago, when the videos of the tournament went viral on social media. The international cricket players from across the world have praised and shared the photos of the tournament on their social media platforms. Gurez has received a lot of snow this year, which has blocked the roads connecting it to Srinagar.

Abdul Rashid, a local from Gurez, said, “I am thankful to the Indian Army for organizing the tournament. It has been named as Gurez Premier League and the army has been working a lot for the children of Gurez. We are cut off due to heavy snowfall during the winters and they make sure to keep our children busy with sports activities. It’s great for the health of these children and keeps them away from drugs and other evils.”

The Indian Army says that these winter sports activities are aimed to explore the local talent in the sport and develop the skills of the citizens to boost tourism and recreational opportunities in the region. They say that if proper infrastructure is provided to the untouched mountain slopes, which are ideal for skiing and snowboarding, then the day is not far when Kashmir will see a surge of international athletes and tourists, which will benefit the state and its people.