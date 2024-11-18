Around 4,000 Central Forces Rushed To Manipur As Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Review Meeting

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday convened a high-level meeting in New Delhi to assess the security situation in Manipur as violence is escalating in the state, reported ANI. This marks the second consecutive day the Home Minister held deliberations addressing the state's security concerns.

The discussion centered around the recent developments and challenges in the state and constituting response measures. Considering the volatile situation in Manipur, Home minister directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the region.

In response to the challenging situation in Manipur, the government has decided to deploy an additional 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), adding over 5,000 personnel to the region. This comes after 20 CAPF units were sent to the state just days ago.

With tensions escalating in Manipur, the government is taking proactive measures to ensure stability in the region.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting at his Delhi residence to review the situation. Shah postponed his scheduled visit to Vidarbha, Maharashtra, where he was set to address rallies ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.