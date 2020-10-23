PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti lashes out at Centre, says 'they have no powers to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status'

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370 saying that 'they have no powers to take away the special status' of J&K. She held a meet ten days after her release from 14-month detention on October 13.

Addressing a press conference Mufti threatened the Centre saying that "they are mistaken if they think we will stop our struggle for the restoration of Article 370". She held her first party meeting in Srinagar, nine days after her release from 14-month detention on October 13.

While addressing the press, interestingly, she put the state flag of J&K, which it was using before abrogation of Article 370. She said, "My flag is here (J&K). As long as our flag is not returned we will not hold any other flag. When we will get this flag back we will hold the other flag. I have no interest in election. I used to fight election within the Constitution and now it’s not there."

"As you know that I was released recently and I have been wanting to meet you. I appreciate the role of media for covering Article 370. A lot of journalists were called by police for their work. We all have to get together in Jammu and Kashmir," she stated.

Mufti said, "My workers are with us and I am thankful to all of them. Jammu Kashmiri people are shell shocked. They have lost hope. August 5 was loot and theft, it was done illegally and not through legal means. They have no powers to take away the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever is stolen from us, will be returned to us. We stand by our agenda."

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party she said, "These leaders of BJP have ruined the Constitution of India. This country will work on the constitution and not BJP manifesto."

"I am happy Farooq (Abdullah) Saab has been supportive of my family. All the leaders came to meet me. Fake TRP media hasn’t left us too, with the fake stories about us," she said.

"Our economy is worse than in Bangladesh. They have demonised Muslims, Dalits all downtrodden communities. Kashmir is a problem. You can't close your eyes to it. PDP always wanted to bring peace to this place. Look at the condition now. China on one side, Pakistan on other," she said.

"They are mistaken if they think we will stop our struggle for the restoration of article 370. We don’t want violence. They disrupt everything in the valley. They are making decisions for Kashmiris which are against the will of people. They don’t want the people of Jammu Kashmir. They just want the territory. We acceded to democratic secular India and are uncomfortable with today’s India. Our people should not lose the hope," she added.

Mufti was in detention from August 5, 2019, ahead of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. After being freed, she tweeted, "After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people," followed by an audio message. She was released on that night of October 13 as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her.