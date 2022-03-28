'Arvind Kejriwal made Kashmiri teachers permanent without documents, what did BJP do': Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for criticising AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his recent remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files. Sisodia said, "BJP is worried about The Kashmir Files movie, while AAP is a party that is actually concerned about Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal gave permanent jobs to Kashmiri Pandits without even proper documents."

"What did BJP do for the Kashmiri Pandit community, however, the BJP failed in getting them rehabilitated," Sisodia told Zee Media. "We want the people to watch the movie. But what difference would it make if we make tax-free? It will only reduce the ticket price by Rs 9," Sisodia said.

The AAP leader said that he too will go to watch the movie. A controversy arose after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP MLAs demanding 'The Kashmir Files' be made tax-free in Delhi should upload the movie on YouTube and make it free for all.

During his address in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that Kejriwal, by his remarks over the issue, has crossed all limits of political decency.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files’ maker Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher also slammed Kejriwal for his remarks.