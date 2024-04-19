New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, reportedly, clarified on Delhi CM's meal choices in Tihar Jail. Delhi CM's lawyer contested the Enforcement Directorate's allegation that his client deliberately tried to raise his sugar levels by consuming mangoes, aloo-poori, and sugar. "Out of 48 times he had his meals that were sent from home, he only ate three mangoes. The glycemic index of mango (51) is even lower than white rice (73) or brown rice (68), which is also allowed in the diet," Singhvi argued in court.

Consumed 'Navratri Prasad'

Speaking in a court in Delhi, Singhvi clarified that the Delhi CM only consumed aloo-poori once on the day of Navratri and had been using artificial sweeteners in his tea instead of sugar. Singhvi denied the allegations, emphasizing that Kejriwal wouldn't sabotage his health to secure bail. "I only use sugar free (an artificial sugar brand) in my tea. How petty, political and ridiculous ED can be? Their statements are completely false and malicious. Just because you have a lot of influence in the media you are able to publish that I am having aloo poori even though this meal was sent only once during puja," he told the court.

Singhvi refuted allegations regarding mango consumption. He asserted that such claims are false. Singhvi further stated that Kejriwal's blood sugar levels were managed under a doctor's supervision until his arrest. “ED claimed that I want to increase my blood sugar levels to get bail. Am I going to risk paralysis to get bail? Whatever food I have is as per the diet chart prepared by my doctor prior to arrest,” Singhvi told the court. According to reports, Kejriwal has asked for a video-conferencing consultations with his doctor and wife.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered an investigation into AAP's allegations concerning Kejriwal's treatment in jail.