NEW DELHI: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offered prayers at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday. During her visit to the ancient temple, Sunat Kejriwal prayed for the good health of her husband and the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and wished that Lord Hanuman remove everyone's troubles.

She also prayed for the well-being and bright future of the people of Delhi. She said to reporters, "May 'Hanuman Baba' give wisdom and prosperity to all. May 'Hanuman Baba' take away everyone's trouble and mine too. I will come back with sir (Arvind Kejriwal) soon."

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place today, on Hanuman Jayanti.



She said, "May Lord Hanuman give wisdom to all and remove everyone's difficulties, mine too." pic.twitter.com/ziga6vKSAu — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

Kejriwal's party also posted on X, "On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, Arvind Kejriwal's wife @KejriwalSunita visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to see Sankatmochak Bajrang Bali. Sunita Kejriwal ji wished for better health of Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal and a bright future for all the people of Delhi."

It may be noted that a war of words has erupted between the Kejriwal party and the Enforcement Directorate over the Delhi chief minister's health. The AAP has alleged a ''conspiracy'' by the ruling BJP at the Centre to kill Kejriwal inside the Tihar jail.

Kejriwal was administered insulin at Tihar jail on Monday night after his blood sugar level spiked to 320 when the ideal range should be between 70 and 100. The AAP chief, a severe diabetic, criticised the Tihar Jail administration for allegedly failing to provide him with insulin despite his repeated requests.

Kejriwal's accusations were met with a rebuttal from the Tihar Jail administration, which claimed that during a video consultation with specialists from AIIMS, neither the issue of insulin nor its necessity was raised.

"Today it is clear that the Chief Minister was right, he needed insulin. But the officials under the BJP's central government were deliberately not treating him. Tell me BJP people! If insulin is not needed then why are you giving it now? Because the whole world is cursing them," Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement.

A court in Delhi has directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess Kejriwal's health and medical needs, particularly regarding insulin. The court highlighted discrepancies between the Delhi Chief Minister's dietary regimen which consisted of home-cooked food and doctor-prescribed diet.

In a letter to the Tihar jail superintendent on Monday, Kejriwal rejected the jail administration's claim that the issue of insulin was never raised by him in his consultations with the doctors. The chief minister insisted that he had raised the issue of insulin demand persistently over the course of 10 days.