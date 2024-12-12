As Modi Govt Okays 'One Nation, One Election', Opposition Rallies Against Simultaneous Polls

After the Cabinet gave its nod to the bill for 'one nation one election' on Thursday during the winter session of parliament, the opposition leaders in West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka CM and congress leader Siddaramaiah, AAP national convenor and Delhi former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others called out this implementation and said, "assault on parliamentary democracy and the federal structure of India."

CM Mamata Banerjee's Reaction

Banerjee slammed the Union Cabinet's approval of the "One Nation, One Election" Bill and said that her party MPs will oppose this "draconian legislation". She shared a post on X and claimed that the bill is not a "carefully-considered reform", but an "authoritarian imposition".

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Reaction

After the 'One Nation One Election' bill got the Union Cabinet's nod, Siddaramaiah called it an "assault on parliamentary democracy and the federal structure of India." He also described it as a "sinister conspiracy" aimed at undermining the rights of states.

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Reaction

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor, Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the centre over the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill and stated that the country needs "one healthcare system" and "one education system".

In a post on X, he said, "The country needs one nation, one education... one nation, one healthcare system...not... one nation, one election... BJP's misplaced priorities."

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)