Asaduddin Owaisi still faces threat: Amit Shah requests AIMIM MP to accept govt security

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (February 7) addressed the parliament on the recent firing on AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh and said that the security threat on the politician still persists as per the government’s assessment and urged him to accept the necessary security arrangements.

Requesting the Telangana leader to accept Z category security provided by the Centre, Shah said, “The threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. But, as per verbal info by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the Central government.”

Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi, who was offered Z category security followed the attack, refused to accept the same saying that he wanted to live on par with the normal citizens.

About the security lapse, Shah said, “Home Ministry took a report from State Govt immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, the Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police's efforts to provide him security didn't succeed.”

Highlighting the events that led to a gap in security arrangements, the home minister said, “Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand.”

About the attack and actions taken ever since, Shah said that the two unidentified people had fired on Owaisi’s convoy, while he came out safe there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered.

