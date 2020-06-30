Assam floods affect 25 districts, 24 dead, several affected

Guwahati: Nearly 25 districts of Assam got affected by the flood due to heavy rain bringing huge damage to the people of the state. The flood has claimed the lives of 24 people and over 13 lakh people have been affected due to the heavy rain, said the Assam State Disaster Mgmt Authority.

As per the state authority data, a population of 13,16,927 has been affected. Out of the 24 deaths, 4 deaths were reported in Barpeta (1), Dibrugarh (2) & Goalpara (1) on June 29. 27,452 people staying in 273 relief camps. The state government also said that 7,63,764 big animals, 4,07,838 small animals also affected due to flood.

According to the officials of various authorities, there have been incessant heavy monsoon showers across the northeast region including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh causing most rivers including mighty Brahmaputra to flow above danger levels in many places and inundating fresh areas everyday.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Assam State Disaster Response Force personnel, along with local administration, are continuously working to rescue the affected people and are providinf relief services, including the distribution of relief material to the affected villagers.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also directed Deputy Commissioners of all the affected districts to address the needs of the flood-hit people urgently while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases is also rising in the state with 308 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total tally stands at 7794.

(With ANI input)