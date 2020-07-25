हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Assam floods death toll touches 96, President Ram Nath Kovind takes stock of situation

The deaths were reported from Kalgachia, Kokrajhar and Mayong taking the death toll in flood-related incidents to 96 while 26 died due to landslides.

The Assam flood situation continues to be critical as three more persons lost their lives and nearly 28 lakh people in 26 districts across the state have been affected by the floods.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the deaths were reported from Kalgachia, Kokrajhar and Mayong taking the death toll in flood-related incidents to 96 while 26 died due to landslides.

President Ram Nath Kovind called up Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation. Kovind expressed his solidarity with the distressed people of the state and said that the entire nation stands with the people of Assam.

The Chief Minister apprised the President that along with the flood situation and landslides, the state is also fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, an outbreak of African swine fever and the oil well fire at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal wrote: "Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji took stock of the flood & overall situation of the state over phone. I am humbled by his statement that the entire nation is with the people of Assam & thank him for his deep concern, constant support and guidance."

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi visited Chirang district to oversee the relief and rehabilitation measures and met with people taking shelter in two relief camps.

As per ASDMA, 2,543 villages are under water and 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. Authorities are running 496 relief camps and distribution centres across 22 districts, where 50,136 people are taking shelter currently.

The SDRF, district administrations and local people rescued around 1,350 people across the state during the last 24 hours.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Guwahati, Dhubri and Goalpara cities, besides at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts. Goalpara is the worst-hit district followed by Barpeta and Morigaon. 

