assam mizoram border

Assam will move Supreme Court to resolve border dispute with Mizoram, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Mizoram police have filed criminal cases against Assam CM, four senior officers of the state police, and two more officials, after tensions escalated at the border. 

Assam will move Supreme Court to resolve border dispute with Mizoram, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid tensions at the border region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will go to the Supreme Court to resolve the border conflict. On Mizoram police registering a case against Sarma, he said that if an FIR against him will resolve the border dispute, he is ready to appear before any police station. 

“I'm happy if filing an FIR against me resolves the issue, I'll go and appear before any police station. But I will not allow our officers to be investigated. We will go to SC to resolve boundary dispute,” ANI quoted the Assam CM as saying. 

Mizoram police have filed criminal cases against Assam CM, four senior officers of the state police, and two more officials, after tensions escalated at the border, ANI reported. 

Further, Sarma took to Twitter and wrote that Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has promised to call him for a discussion on the border dispute. “Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive. What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states. Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion,” the Assam CM tweeted on Sunday (August 1). 

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango on Sunday said the state government is ready to withdraw the FIR filed against Assam CM Sarma and asserted that CM Zoramthanga did not approve the inclusion of Sarma's name in the FIR. "In fact, our chief minister did not really approve of mentioning the name of the Assam chief minister in the FIR. He suggested to me that we should look into it,” PTI quoted Chuango as saying. 

The development comes days after a fierce gun battle between the forces of Assam and Mizoram resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the conflict. 

Centre is engaged in efforts to settle the dispute between the two states. Chief secretaries and DGPs of both states attended the meeting called by Union Home Ministry on July 28. The row and the violence earlier this week are likely to be raised in parliament by BJP MPs from Assam on Monday.

(With agency inputs)

