Astounding the world with her impeccable screen presence and confidence as an artist, meet Rowhi Rai.

She has remained a much-talked-about TikToker and social media star and is now making headlines with her work with many youth-based shows.

The more we speak about people, especially women climbing their ladder of success, all on their own, relying on their innate talents and skills, the more we feel the need to hold discussions around them, for these women have spellbound the world with what they have achieved and how they have done that. Nothing ever came easy to anyone, who set their minds toward success and growth in their careers, but it is the determination and passion of people that have led them to where they stand today in their careers, says Rowhi Rai, who set her mind to achieve success, no matter what and look how far she has reached in her journey.

Rowhi Rai is one of those rare gems in the social media and entertainment niches that has always remained steadfast in her journey and, even amidst challenges, has chosen to stay her best version. This has what allowed her to stand distinctive from the rest in the social media and entertainment niches. She has risen to the top as a social media creator and now also as an artist. Starting with the aim to become a famous YouTuber, she began her journey in 2016 with Musical.ly and then switched to TikTok. Little did she know that she would soon become a famous TikToker, earning 3 million followers in a very short span.

Today, she is a well-known name on Instagram and has jumped into the entertainment niche, bagging great work in shows like “MTV Love School Season 4 (2019),” and “MTV Ace the Quarantine.” Currently, she is excited to work for her upcoming Netflix show “Social Currency,” which will soon release.

The B.Com graduate, who came from Noida (Originally from Darjeeling), confesses how she wanted to showcase her skills to the world, which is why she chose social media. After finishing school, she started her journey on social media and got motivated by seeing people like Bhuvan Bam and Liza Koshy.

Rowhi Rai says that for two years, she had a gradual rise in her followers, yet she kept walking her path, choosing to not give up. Today, she is living her dreams, with an incredible reach on social media and an offer for a Netflix show.

