Triple talaq

Atiya Sabri, the triple talaq petitioner from UP, wins alimony battle, urges more women to join fight

In a big victory for Atiya Sabri, the court also ordered her husband, Wajid Ali, to pay her an arrear of Rs 13.4 lakh as the case had been filed five years ago.

File Photo

New Delhi: A family court in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur has directed the estranged husband of Atiya Sabri, one of the six petitioners in the Supreme Court against instant triple talaq, to provide her monthly maintenance of Rs 21,000 in alimony. 

In a big victory for Atiya, the court also ordered her husband, Wajid Ali, to pay her an arrear of Rs 13.4 lakh as the case had been filed five years ago. The duo has two daughters. 

Atiya had alleged that her husband and in-laws forced her out of the house after she gave birth to her second daughter in 2015. She had also accused them of demanding Rs 20 lakh in dowry.

Atiya had lodged a complaint in Saharanpur court on November 24, 2015, after Ali gave her triple talaq by writing the word ‘talaq’ thrice in a letter on November 2, 2015.

Expressing elation at the verdict, Atiya told a leading publication that she wants more and more women who have been facing harassment to come forward. She added she feels blessed that God chose her be it for "the fight for the triple ‘talaq’ law or winning this alimony case". 

Meanwhile, Atiya had also petitioned the Supreme Court which outlawed instant triple talaq and described it as “unconstitutional” in August 2017. 

